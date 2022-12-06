Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$39.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

TSE POU opened at C$29.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.05 and a 12 month high of C$40.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

