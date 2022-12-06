LPL Financial LLC Invests $10.79 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,567,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,811,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -268.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.