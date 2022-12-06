LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.