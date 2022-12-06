iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

