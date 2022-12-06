iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.24% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,702,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400,860 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 321.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 109,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,370,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWD opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.14.

