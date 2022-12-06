LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 326,440 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 326,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $12,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

BROS stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

