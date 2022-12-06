LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

