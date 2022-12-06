LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,465 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

