LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Owens Corning by 153.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

OC opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

