LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

