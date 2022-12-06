LPL Financial LLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,384,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

