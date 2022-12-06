LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

