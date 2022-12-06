LPL Financial LLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,499 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

