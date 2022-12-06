LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.