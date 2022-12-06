LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

LPLA stock opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

