LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $5,013,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 46.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Stock Down 5.2 %

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Atlassian stock opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

