iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 76,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.