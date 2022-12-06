LPL Financial LLC Acquires 113,725 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.