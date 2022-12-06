Commerce Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

