Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ryder System by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

