The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

