Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt Acquires 32,200 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $12,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 53,204 shares of Isoray stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,217.52.

Isoray Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Isoray, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Isoray by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

