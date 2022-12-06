Commerce Bank Buys 1,598 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Invesco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

