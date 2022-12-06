Commerce Bank Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 371,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,104,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the period.

BDJ stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

