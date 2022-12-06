Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 14,395 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 4.2 %

ASTL stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

