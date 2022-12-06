Commerce Bank Has $93,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macerich Stock Performance

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

