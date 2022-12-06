Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $2,515,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

