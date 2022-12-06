Commerce Bank Invests $38,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 3.6 %

About Desktop Metal

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

