News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in News were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in News by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

