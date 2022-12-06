Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of SM Energy worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 4.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

