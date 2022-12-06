Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.