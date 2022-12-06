Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Catalyst Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 19.03% 8.04% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 221 1445 1192 52 2.37

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Catalyst Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million $1.93 million 428.81 Catalyst Bancorp Competitors $795.42 million $221.04 million 15.10

Catalyst Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp peers beat Catalyst Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

