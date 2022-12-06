ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Comparison

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.6%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 9.54 $15.36 million ($2.81) -2.07 Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.87 $270.19 million $1.08 20.90

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -167.83% 12.19% 1.47% Brixmor Property Group 27.25% 11.81% 3.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.