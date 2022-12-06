Financial Survey: Boxed (BOXD) vs. Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 10 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 76 271 495 6 2.51

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 470.02%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 79.01%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.13 Boxed Competitors $4.41 billion $4.39 million 0.52

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -19.84% -36.49% -12.19%

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

