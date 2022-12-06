UserTesting (USER) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UserTesting to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million -$50.72 million -12.93 UserTesting Competitors $1.81 billion $283.94 million -7.13

Profitability

UserTesting’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting. UserTesting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares UserTesting and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% UserTesting Competitors -57.32% -73.95% -9.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UserTesting and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 8 2 1 2.36 UserTesting Competitors 1785 11917 25241 563 2.62

UserTesting currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.31%. Given UserTesting’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

UserTesting rivals beat UserTesting on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

