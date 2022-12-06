Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Okta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

