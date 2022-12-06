JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $15.69 Average PT from Analysts

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.58) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.74) to €15.10 ($15.89) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.