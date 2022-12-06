Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.39.
CYXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.