Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

CYXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CYXT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

