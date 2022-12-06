Credit Suisse AG Acquires 27,734 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,952,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GO opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

