Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 509,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

