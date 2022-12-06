Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Simply Good Foods worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

