iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.