Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 694,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

