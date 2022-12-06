Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204,216 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,122 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of 407.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

