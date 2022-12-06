BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,008,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
