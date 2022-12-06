BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,008,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

