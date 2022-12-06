Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

