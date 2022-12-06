Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

