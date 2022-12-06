Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

