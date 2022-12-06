Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,540,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 77,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

