4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

