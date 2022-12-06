Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 12,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

